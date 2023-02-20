Viewer anonymously donates free hotel stay for Temple family displaced by ice storm fire

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A KWTX viewer anonymously donated two weeks of free hotel stays to a Temple family who lost their home in a fire during the recent ice storm.

The viewer reached out to KWTX after watching the family’s story air two weeks ago. The family had checked into a hotel Friday, Feb. 3 because they lost electricity for three days. When the son of the owner of the home went to check on the house the next morning, he said it had burned to the ground.

“I came around the corner and I saw a lot of fire trucks,” Lemons said in an interview with KWTX two weeks ago. “I thought ‘what’s going on here?’ As I got closer, I was like ‘Oh no, that’s my mother’s house.’”

He said his mother, Ida Braxton, his sister and his uncle who lived there lost just about everything, but Braxton said she was grateful they were not there when the fire started.

“If he hadn’t stopped bugging me, ‘Mama, we can’t stay in here no more. It’s too cold...we got to go to a motel,’” she said. “I just hate to think what would have happened if he hadn’t stopped pressuring me to go to a motel. I wouldn’t be able to be able to talk to you today.”

The family has been staying in a motel for over two weeks.

“We were burning up a lot of our cash just paying for hotels now,” Lemons said. “Hotel, food, gas, stuff like that. They basically lost everything, clothes, whatever. We might need the necessity just to get by.”

The KWTX viewer offered to anonymously donate two weeks of free hotel stays at the LaQuinta Inn by Wyndham in Temple. The viewer told KWTX that they had enough reward points saved up from over the past few years to donate two weeks free stay at a Wyndham Property. According to the LaQuinta reservation website, two weeks of hotel stays there would be over $2,000.

“That’s a blessing honey,” Braxton said. “I’m happy. I thank God for them. I really do. It’s a blessing.”

“I know the [viewer] said [they] wanted to be anonymous, but we got to give you a virtual hug saying ‘Thank you,’” Lemons said.

The hotel stay includes complimentary breakfast as well as an accessible double bedroom.

Lemons said this will take a huge burden off their shoulders for a while until they can find a more permanent place to stay. As of now, they are still waiting for insurance. He set up a GoFundMe for the family and said any donations are much appreciated.

While the viewer wanted to remain anonymous, they hope to inspire others to be creative with their donations and to look into ways they can donate saved up reward points for those in need.

