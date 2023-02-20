A week removed from the Super Bowl, we’re dealing with baseball weather!

It may have felt like February late last week as high temperatures dipped into the 50s, but April-like weather is set to return today and for a good chunk of the work week. We’ll have a storm system rolling through Wednesday, but spring-like severe storms are unlikely and the rain chances are semi-limited. There’s no rain coming for us today even with some clouds moving through. Partly cloudy skies may turn briefly mostly cloudy this afternoon, but gusty southwest winds as high as 30 MPH will help to pull warmth in. Morning temperatures in the 50s and low 60s will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s late today. Tomorrow’s forecast calls for highs in the low-to-mid 80s and we’ll even be in the upper 70s and low 80s again Wednesday despite a cold front moving through. It’ll be quite warm for this time of year, nearly 20° above average in a few spots, but our records highs for the next few days are safe in the low-to-mid 90s.

Wednesday’s cold front will eventually drop temperatures and it could also produce some rain too. Scattered showers and storms Wednesday morning and midday will roll through as a Pacific cold front slides through. The core energy of Wednesday’s storm system remains far to our north so rain chances are capped near about 40%. Rain chances are highest closer to the Metroplex than they will be closer to Austin, but we’ll all have a chance. Wednesday’s front moves through most of the area, but it won’t completely sink through. Temperatures Thursday and especially Friday may vary wildly from one side of our area to the other. Temperatures behind where the cold front moves through, which is generally along and north of Highway 84, will reach the upper 60s and low 70s Thursday and then only reach the mid-60s Friday as cloudy skies stay stuck in place. For the southern most reaches of our area, especially in Bell County and the Brazos Valley. Highs Thursday should reach the mid 70s and could even approach 80° in a few spots Friday.

The stalled front lifts north as a warm front late Friday and into the weekend. While mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast Friday and Saturday, temperatures will climb into the mid-to-upper 70s Saturday and then into the low 80s Sunday. A few stray sprinkles are possible too, but rain chances are low and the rainfall totals likely remain below a tenth-inch. Another storm system is expected to blow through early next week, likely Monday morning, and will bring us another 40% chance of rain. Severe storms could potentially form with next Monday’s front, but it largely depends on when the system blows through. A morning frontal passage next Monday means a limited severe weather risk while an afternoon passage could bring us our first decent severe weather chance of Spring (which, at least in the world of meteorology, starts Wednesday!)

