‘We’re still in a state of shock’: Downsville Volunteer Fire Department mourns loss of fire chief

DOWNSVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Chief Kelvin Toliver lost his battle with stomach cancer on Feb. 15.

“When I got that call it was just like I had just to stop and collect my thoughts,” Becky Fisher, women’s auxiliary with the Downsville Volunteer Fire Department, said.

Toliver had 28 years of service with the Downsville Volunteer Fire Department.

”We’re still in a state of shock,” Fisher said.

Some of the firefighters even got the call about the dire news while serving the community.

“I was at a house fire down the road from here when I got the call and it was kind of emotional,” assistant chief James Crist said.

KWTX interviewed Chief Toliver last November shortly after his cancer diagnosis. At the time he said he didn’t always feel great, but he stayed working with the department throughout his treatment.

“On the days I feel good and great, if I get a call, I run it with them,” Chief Toliver said then.

His firefighters are now just trying to keep their emotions together.

“We have to show up that front for the community to still do our job,” Fisher said.

The department has a marquee up in front of the station with his name and has their flag at half-staff. These firefighters want to continue his commitment to service.

“If he was still here he would be jumping up in his truck and going to that call,” Fisher said.

But they’re not quite ready to find someone to fill the chief’s shoes just yet.

“We didn’t want to jump in and choose a fire chief until Kelvin has been laid to rest,” said Pam Diaz, Downsville Volunteer Fire Department Board President.

Chief Toliver’s funeral will be on Saturday, Feb. 25 starting at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Baptist church in Downsville. The funeral is open to the public.

