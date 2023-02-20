Where to get your income tax documents prepared for free in Bellmead

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - LaVega High School is hoping to ease some tax season stress by offering free income tax preparation services.

Every Tuesday and Thursday from 4:30-6 P.M, LaVega high school students gather in the cafeteria to offer free income tax preparation services to community members.

This year marks the third that the high school has offered the VITA, or Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, from January to tax day, on April 15th.

Renee Contreras, the LaVega high school tax teacher who runs the program, says its a win-win situation for community members and students.

“Our community really appreciates the fact that they can get their income taxes prepared for free,” Contreras said. “And it’s good for our students, too. It teaches them civic responsibility, they have an understanding of how the IRS works, and how our government works.”

Those looking to utilize the services must bring their personal ID, social security number, and tax documents.

Nearly 60 students are certified as tax preparers through a federal IRS test that they’ve taken in their tax class at school to learn about income tax preparation and tax law.

Once they finish preparing the documents, every return has a second pair of eyes, such as a teacher or tax professional, to quality review it for accuracy.

One student volunteer, Ruben Alarcon, says he feels good providing the free service to folks in need, especially during times of inflation.

“My parents usually go to a tax preparer to get their taxes done every year, and I know it costs a lot of money,” Alarcon, whose been involved with the VITA program for three years, told KWTX. “I don’t want people in this community to pay a lot of money if they can get their taxes done for free. So for me, it’s mostly just about helping the community.”

Aside from offering their services at the cafeteria, LaVega high school also prepares tax documents at the Waco Public Library every Monday from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.

