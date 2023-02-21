Harker Heights police officer fatally shoots driver armed with a knife after pursuit

Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting
File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Harker Heights Police Department officer and a driver allegedly armed with a knife after pursuit early Tuesday morning.

The officer pulled the driver over at 1:00 a.m. Feb. 21 in the 600 block of Indian Trail and East Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Police said the driver initially stopped, but then fled the traffic stop and the officer pursued him.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle near the intersection of Indian Trail and Beeline.

“The suspect possessed a knife and advanced toward the officer in a threatening manner resulting in the officer firing his service weapon. Immediate life saving measures were performed by Police Officers until Harker Heights EMS arrived at approximately 1:10 a.m,” said Chief of Police Betiale Hawkins II.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced the suspect dead at approximately 3:27 a.m. and ordered an autopsy be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensics Sciences in Dallas.

Police have not yet released the names of the slain driver or the police officer.

They did say the officer was not injured and is on administrative leave, which is standard policy with use of deadly force.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Groesbeck Police Department patrol unit outside the Limestone Medical Facility.
Armed suspect outside Limestone County medical facility surrenders peacefully
Firefighters at the Richland Apartments in Waco
Waco couple killed in apartment complex fire
File Graphic
As Central Texas schools weigh 4-day week, more than 40 districts in the state have already made the switch
The governor deemed educational freedom one of his seven emergency action items
Teacher unions, public school districts react to Gov. Abbott’s State of the State proposal to expand educational choice
A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
Killeen resident wins Powerball $2 million prize

Latest News

The Classic Fish Sandwich and Dinner Platter are Back for a Limited Time
Whataburger reels in fish sandwich, platter in time for Lent season
The crash backed up traffic Tuesday morning.
Train crash causes delays in Bryan
From left: Communities in Schools staff members Christy Mitchell, Dorothy Garza and Amara...
Texas’ shortage of mental health care professionals is getting worse
Governor Abbott visits Temple to discuss expanding school choice
Governor Abbott visits Temple to discuss expanding school choice