‘I was not happy’: Member reacts to proposal to eliminate Crime Solutions Committee in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One of the three members of the Crime Solutions Committee is concerned after hearing about a plan to eliminate the committee focused on reducing the crime rate in the city.

For context on crime levels, in 2022, the City of Killeen experienced 20 murders, slightly up from 18 murders in 2021.

Councilman Ken Wilkerson is the one who is proposing getting rid of the Crime Solutions Committee. He’s also the same council member that chaired this committee when it first formed in January 2021.

Crime Solutions Committee member Anca Neagu understands that community involvement can help steer at-risk youth away from crime. She’s seen examples of this at her nonprofit Anca’s Arc.

”The court sent one teen to my ranch, Anca’s Arc, and he was a very hardworking kid,” she said.

Neagu said seeing stories of success is what drove her to her involvement with the Crime Solutions Committee.

”They learn respect, they learn discipline, and they learn how to follow rules,” Neagu said.

She told KWTX that she was upset when she heard about Wilkerson’s plan to get rid of the committee.

”I was not happy. First of all, the committee was not informed,” Neagu said.

“There are only so many ways that we can let you know,” councilman Wilkerson said. “If you follow us on Facebook, it’s on there. If you look at our meetings, it’s on there.”

Wilkersen said his recommendation comes due to a lack of interest from Killeen ISD, Central Texas College, Texas A&M Central Texas, and Fort Hood.

”CTC, KISD, nobody we reached out to wants to really come on board and get in front of this,” Wilkerson said.

Killeen ISD said they had some questions about the language used for the agreement with the committee, but they did not ever formally decline an offer.

Neagu said that no matter what she still wants to help push for change.

“As long as there are people that are willing to help, there’s not a good reason to dissolve it,” Neagu said.

KWTX also reached out to Texas A&M - Central Texas, Fort Hood and Central Texas College. Texas A&M - Central Texas declined to comment and KWTX did not hear back from Fort Hood or Central Texas College before deadline.

The Killeen City Council is set to discuss this further at a workshop at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

