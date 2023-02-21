‘Let the good times roll’ in Central Texas; McGregor resident brings Mardi Gras to her front yard

MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A McGregor resident is sharing her love of Carnival season and Mardi Gras by decking out her front yard in a unique way, hoping to enlighten the community about the world-wide traditions surrounding the holiday.

“This yard here in particular, while I had a theme...I also knew I wanted it to be educational,” home owner, Christy Leos, said.

Mardi Gras beads, colors, lights, New Orleans street signs, redone Christmas decorations, a parade float cutout and all things purple, green and gold can be spotted on Leos’ front yard.

She said people who walked or drove by her home told her they either felt very nostalgic about seeing the Mardi Gras themes or they had no idea what any of the decorations meant.

That’s why Leos made signs that have the history and meaning of the Carnival season and Mardi Gras, explaining the world-wide traditions and history. People celebrate Carnival season in different ways in different countries. It’s the time when Christians indulge before entering Lent, a season of fasting and almsgiving before Easter.

“It’s celebrated in over 50 countries throughout the world, and that can look different depending on what country, what village, or even what region within the same village you may be in, it will look and it might sound different,” Leos said.

However, Leos emphasized that each tradition stems from the same place, and people celebrate for similar reasons.

“You’ll see a lot of different names for it depending on where you go, and a lot of different ways in which people celebrate, but those roots all come from one place, and that’s why we can all see some of those similarities in it,” she said. “Different worlds have connected us, the different stories and different traditions. We’re more connected than we realize.”

She also wanted to share he love of Mardi Gras with Central Texans as she has been to New Orleans Mardi Gras with close friends many times.

“I spent a considerable amount of time throughout the year in New Orleans, and New Orleans is one of my happy places,” Leos said. “So, when I can’t be there, I love to bring New Orleans here.”

She was not able to make it this year, so it brought her a lot of joy to be able to experience the season right outside her door.

“It’s really meaningful for me,” Leos said. “For me, celebrating Mardi Gras is not only celebrating for myself, but also celebrating in the legacy and the memory of those that I’ve loved that have either moved on that I just can’t be with anymore.”

Even though today is the final day of Carnival season, Central Texans can catch a glimpse of the Mardi Gras house float on 6th St. in McGregor.

