Major winter storm brings feet of snow to the N. Plains, a little rain and a LOT of wind for Central Texas

You may have heard some rumblings about a major winter storm system that’ll roll through the country over the next couple of days. Despite it being February, when the atmosphere likes to throw us winter storm curve balls, the wintry side of this storm system will bring feet of snow to the Northern Plains while Central Texas maybe see a bit of rain and some gusty winds. Rain chances haven’t changed for Wednesday’s front, but we’re growing more confident that it’ll bring only a few isolated showers to our area. The biggest impact from this storm system will be the strong winds arriving overnight ahead of the front. Before the front arrives, temperatures today starting out in the 50s and 60s will warm into the mid-80s with an abundance of sunshine after morning clouds clear. Winds gusting to near 25 MPH this afternoon will increase after midnight to stay sustained between 20 and 30 MPH with gusts as high as 45 MPH. The strong overnight winds will stay elevated through about mid-morning and then drop to between 10 and 20 MPH during the afternoon.

Tomorrow’s morning front brings us a 40% chance of scattered light rain, but rain will likely be moving pretty quickly through the area AND we likely won’t have enough energy from the front to kick up more than a few showers. Tomorrow’s rain chances will be highest between around 4 AM and 9 AM and rainfall totals likely stay below a tenth of an inch. Tomorrow’s front will bring a drop in temperatures as we fall into the upper 70s and low 80s, but the chilly air will push in Thursday as highs dip into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Wednesday’s front will stall close to our area and that could bring a bit of a variance in temperatures Friday. Behind the stalled front, likely from Highway 84 northward, high temperatures will slide into the upper 50s and low 60s. Ahead of the stalled front, highs may still be able to creep into the low 70s. The stalled front keeps clouds locked in Friday and Saturday but it’ll pull northward Saturday allowing skies to partially clear and temperatures to warm up Sunday. The front could kick up a few stray showers at any point Friday or Saturday but the showers will be light and quite isolated. If we’re going to see rain, it’ll come next Monday morning as another quick-moving cold front swings through.

