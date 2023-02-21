GATESVILLE, Texas - This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Gatesville where a pastor’s wife is willing to do just about anything to carry the message.

“It’s been a blessing to be over here, and just to see how God is blessing and intervening in strangers’ lives each and every day.”, Thelma Nunn, Be Remarkable Winner.

Donna Burns can’t say enough positive about this week’s winner Thelma Nunn, and the list is long.

“You never stop.”, Donna Burns, Be Remarkable Nominator

According to the congregation at Grace Assembly Church Thelma makes herself available around the clock and she does everything from serving lunches at the church to cleaning the entire building on her own and for that, and for much more she received a visit from Danny Daniel and the good Folks at Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

“Every week we give away some money to somebody who gets nominated as a Remarkable person and so that’s you this week.”, Danny Daniel, Daniel and Stark Injury Lawyers.

The crowd that came out to witness the surprise was overwhelming as was their love, and that’s what family is for. As for her immediate family, her husband Ray is the pastor at Grace Assembly Christian Church and has seen her servant’s heartbeat for more than 45 years.

“She’s a servant. I went to a town called West and I got the best.”, Wray, Thelma’s Husband and Pastor

Wray jokes about where he met his wife, but the impact she’s had on this community is clearly no nonsense.

