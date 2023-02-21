Potential explosive device found by Central Texas resident

KEMPNER, Texas (KWTX) - An apparent explosive device in one Central Texas caused an area to be closed off Tuesday morning.

The Kempner Police Department responded to a call at 8:00 a.m. Feb. 21 to the 12000 block of US Highway 190 in Kempner.

The citizen stated they had purchased a box of miscellaneous items at a garage sale and became concerned with one of them.

The citizen gave the item to the Police Chief Eddie Rodriguez, who determined the item was a potential explosive device.

“Multiple Public Safety entities are responding to the area, to include Kempner Volunteer Fire Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Hood Explosive Ordinance Disposal Teams,” said John “JW” Wilkerson, Mayor of Kempner.

