Slight rain chances return Wednesday morning

It’s been a breezy and very warm start to the workweek across Central Texas. Highs have been in the 80s both Monday and Tuesday. We will stay warm on Wednesday, but we do have a slight chance for some morning showers. The best potential for rain will be across our northern counties, and most of us will only see light totals. The storm system that is bringing us the rain will also bring us some very strong winds that could gust over 40 mph at times Wednesday morning. The morning rain will push out quickly and it will be a sunny, windy, and warm afternoon.

A cold front will move through Central Texas early on Thursday, and we will gradually see the cooler air work in to end out the workweek. Highs Thursday will be in the 70s, and Friday will be the coolest day of the week with highs only around 60°. We will quickly see temperatures rebound back into the 70s by this weekend.

We have rain chances in the forecast several days over the next week, but unfortunately we aren’t expecting a whole lot of rain out of any of days. Most of the rain will be spotty and light.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.