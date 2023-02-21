Texas family sue funeral home after mother’s casket ‘not properly wrapped and remains were leaking’ 10 years after her death

HOUSTON, Texas (KPRC) - A Texas woman is suing a funeral home and cemetery after learning her mother’s casket wasn’t properly wrapped and the remains were leaking 10 years after her death.

“This interview is not for me, for anyone to feel sorry for me. I’m not looking for no one to feel sorry. I don’t want nothing from no one. I just want everyone to make sure when they bury their parents that is properly wrapped,” said Tina Evans.

Tina Evan’s advice is the result of struggles she and her family have endured over the last year,

“What should have been a final goodbye has turned into a lifetime nightmare,” said Ben Hall, the family’s attorney.

Evans and her family filed a nine page lawsuit against Forest Park Lawndale, a Southeast Houston Funeral home and cemetery, along with a casket supplier.

Evans says her mother’s casket was never properly wrapped.

“No one would ever imagine that it’s her remains leaking,” said Evans.

She died nearly 10 years ago and her father passed away last year.

It is when they visited the family’s mausoleum that visible stains were noticed immediately.

Evans says cemetery officials were made aware.

“They just said it maybe be water or some oil linking. And then after they came in and they opened it up, they realized it was her remains,” said Evans.

Cemetery workers in protective suits moved her remains to another temporary location and a proper resolution has yet to be reached.

Forest Park did not comment on the lawsuit as “out of respect of the Evans family and the pending litigation.

According to the family lawyer, the cemetery feels they had to spend money to move the bodies to another mausoleum, but the family believes it was the cemetery’s fault in the first place.

“You’re never supposed to bury your mother and your father and then unbury them again,” said Evans.

