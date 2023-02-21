Train crash causes delays in Bryan

The crash backed up traffic Tuesday morning.
The crash backed up traffic Tuesday morning.(KBTX)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, there was a crash involving a vehicle and a train.

The incident happened on Finfeather Road in Bryan.

According to Bryan Police, the driver of the vehicle disregarded the crossing arms and was struck by the train.

The driver of car was given a citation.

There were no injuries.

There were delays in the Downtown Bryan area while the train remained halted. Around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, police reported the train was moving once again.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Groesbeck Police Department patrol unit outside the Limestone Medical Facility.
Armed suspect outside Limestone County medical facility surrenders peacefully
Firefighters at the Richland Apartments in Waco
Waco couple killed in apartment complex fire
File Graphic
As Central Texas schools weigh 4-day week, more than 40 districts in the state have already made the switch
The governor deemed educational freedom one of his seven emergency action items
Teacher unions, public school districts react to Gov. Abbott’s State of the State proposal to expand educational choice
A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
Killeen resident wins Powerball $2 million prize

Latest News

From left: Communities in Schools staff members Christy Mitchell, Dorothy Garza and Amara...
Texas’ shortage of mental health care professionals is getting worse
Governor Abbott visits Temple to discuss expanding school choice
Governor Abbott visits Temple to discuss expanding school choice
Governor Greg Abbott today expanded the state’s disaster declaration to include additional...
Brazos Valley counties added to ice storm disaster declaration
McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara confirmed to KWTX his office is investigating the...
Animal abuse case in McLennan County