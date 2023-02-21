Train crash causes delays in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, there was a crash involving a vehicle and a train.

The incident happened on Finfeather Road in Bryan.

According to Bryan Police, the driver of the vehicle disregarded the crossing arms and was struck by the train.

The driver of car was given a citation.

There were no injuries.

There were delays in the Downtown Bryan area while the train remained halted. Around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, police reported the train was moving once again.

