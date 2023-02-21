Whataburger reels in fish sandwich, platter in time for Lent season

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Whataburger is getting ready to reel fish just in time for Lent season.

The Whatacatch Sandwich and its dinner platter counterpart are back on the menu from Feb. 20 through April 10.

Whataburger’s classic fish sandwich starts with a filet of Alaska pollock coated with seasoned panko breadcrumbs. Then we add crisp lettuce, two slices of juicy tomato and tangy tartar sauce, all conveniently sandwiched on a bun.

The Whatacatch Platter is made with two crunchy fish fillets served up on a bed of famous french fries with a side of tartar sauce.

“We’re excited to bring back the Whatacatch as a delicious option for our guests during the Lenten season,” said Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “This tasty sandwich is a fan favorite that offers a unique Whataburger experience outside of our classic beef and chicken menu options.”

The sandwich and platter are only back for a limited time. Prices vary by market.

Curbside pickup and delivery are options on the Whataburger App and at Whataburger.com. Customers who create an account will start earning rewards and get special offers.

