9 Baylor drops second straight, loses to #14 Kansas State, 75-65

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The state of Kansas has proven to be a tough place to play for Baylor over the last few days. After falling apart in the second half in Saturday’s loss at Kansas, the Bears can’t get it done Tuesday on the road at Kansas State, as the Wildcats win, 75-65.

Kansas State head coach and former longtime Baylor assistant coach Jerome Tang picks up his second win against his former team.

Baylor and Kansas State were dead even with each other through the first couple minutes of play until the Wildcats went on a 14-4 run during the middle of the first half led by several buckets off the bench from David N’Guessan. Baylor then responded with their own run in the final minutes of the first half to pull ahead of Kansas State by a margin of three heading into halftime.

In the Bear’s previous game against Kansas, they struggled to put together a strong performance in the second half. Unfortunately for them, it was a familiar feeling, as Baylor was outmatched in the final 20 minutes for the second straight game. Baylor has been outscored 99-57 in the second halves of their last two.

For Baylor, Keyonte George ran the floor, shooting six for 10 from three, scoring 23 and picking up three rebounds. Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson led the game with 25 points, making 11 field goals on 17 attempts and adding two three’s.

It’s the first time Baylor has lost consecutive games since they began Big 12 conference play with three straight losses last month. Kansas State and Baylor now have identical conference records, 9-6, good enough for third place in the standings.

Baylor has three Big 12 games left before the Big 12 tournament. They’ll return home this Saturday to host the Texas Longhorns, who sit in first place in the league, for a 1 p.m. game at the Ferrell Center.

