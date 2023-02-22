ATF investigating explosive device found in Central Texas town

Credit: MGN
Credit: MGN(Credit: MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEMPNER, Texas (KWTX) - An explosive device in one Central Texas town caused an area to be closed off Tuesday morning.

The Kempner Police Department responded to a call at 8:00 a.m. Feb. 21 to the 12000 block of U.S. Highway 190.

A citizen stated they had purchased a box of miscellaneous items at a garage sale and became concerned with one of them.

The citizen gave the item to the Police Chief Eddie Rodriguez, who determined the item was a potential explosive device.

The item was examined by bomb technicians who determined it was in fact an explosive device. The item was rendered safe and taken into custody by the Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF).

The ATF is investigating the incident.

“The City of Kempner would like to thank the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers, ALcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Ft. Hood’s Bomb Deporsal Uniy, McLennan County Bomb Disposal Unit and Kempner Firefighter Department for their assistance in the matter,” said Police Chief Rodrigyez.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Groesbeck Police Department patrol unit outside the Limestone Medical Facility.
Armed suspect outside Limestone County medical facility surrenders peacefully
Firefighters at the Richland Apartments in Waco
Waco couple killed in apartment complex fire
The governor deemed educational freedom one of his seven emergency action items
Teacher unions, public school districts react to Gov. Abbott’s State of the State proposal to expand educational choice
A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
Killeen resident wins Powerball $2 million prize
Jason Conn, of Anna, landed 17.03-pound ShareLunker 642
Texas fisherman reels in heaviest fish to hit the scales in the state

Latest News

Students learn about Martin Luther King Jr. in Rosa Ramirez's second grade class at Linder...
What you need to know about education savings accounts, the voucher-like program championed by Gov. Greg Abbott
A student holds up a pen they were given during a community meeting about vaping and drug use...
In a Central Texas county, high schoolers are jailed on felony charges for vaping what could be legal hemp
fastcast storms lightning cloudy skies stormy skies
Jillian's Wednesday Fastcast
Waco City council discusses possible strategies to combat historic drought
Waco City Council discusses possible strategies to combat historic drought