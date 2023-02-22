ATF investigating explosive device found in Central Texas town

KEMPNER, Texas (KWTX) - An explosive device in one Central Texas town caused an area to be closed off Tuesday morning.

The Kempner Police Department responded to a call at 8:00 a.m. Feb. 21 to the 12000 block of U.S. Highway 190.

A citizen stated they had purchased a box of miscellaneous items at a garage sale and became concerned with one of them.

The citizen gave the item to the Police Chief Eddie Rodriguez, who determined the item was a potential explosive device.

The item was examined by bomb technicians who determined it was in fact an explosive device. The item was rendered safe and taken into custody by the Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF).

The ATF is investigating the incident.

“The City of Kempner would like to thank the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers, ALcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Ft. Hood’s Bomb Deporsal Uniy, McLennan County Bomb Disposal Unit and Kempner Firefighter Department for their assistance in the matter,” said Police Chief Rodrigyez.

