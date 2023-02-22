Classroom Champions: Crawford’s Kenzie Jones

CRAWFORD, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is Crawford High School senior Kenzie Jones.

A pitcher on the softball team, Jones was born to be a leader to others.

“People listen to her, people follow her,” said Crawford softball coach Kirk Allen. “Her leadership has been especially important to us this year.”

Her name is well known around the Crawford community. Jones led The Crawford Pirates to a state softball title last year and was named the tournament’s most valuable player. She’s won just about every softball accolade in Texas, and the reason behind that is because Jones has never stopped working on her game.

“In the beginning when you’re putting in all this work and it’s not really showing, you’re discouraged by it,” said Jones. “Then eventually, it just starts showing and then you get really excited about it and then you want to do more.”

“She’s very grounded, and she knows that it takes a lot of work,” said Allen. “She’s one of the first ones up here, one of the last ones to leave, she’s always working.”

Jones is ranked number 12 in her class with a grade point average of 3.94. In the fall, she’ll be headed to the University of New Mexico on a softball scholarship where she plans on studying pre med biology to eventually pursue a career in pediatrics.

Her biggest motivation though is becoming a role model for the people in Crawford and the younger girls that look up to her.

“I just want to be a strong, driven role model for the little girls,” said Jones. “I really hope they can see me as that and just watch me in the future and allow their kids to want to just be like me.”

Congratulations to Kenzie Jones, you’re this week’s Classroom Champion!

