Disparities in missing person cases spotlighted during virtual forum hosted by AANBV

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Across the country, persons of color are reported missing at a rate disproportionate to their representation in the population.

According to data collected during the census nearly 40 percent of missing persons are persons of color despite African-Americans making up only 13 percent of the population.

Advocates say the disparities are clear as thousands are reported missing every year in the United States with media attention being less widespread for blacks compared to that of whites.

Those on the frontlines working to raise awareness of the disparities attribute the lack of coverage to minority children being classified as runaways, and criminals and an overall lack of compassion for the missing.

Experts say a lot of minority children are initially classified as runaways, and as a result, do not receive an Amber Alert. They also say missing minority adults are often labeled and associated with criminal involvement, gangs and drugs, which has led to desensitization from media as minorities are believed to live in impoverished conditions and crime is a way of life.

Data sourced from the Black and Missing Foundation show that 49% of missing people are female while 51% are male. Data also shows that in 2021 197,907 persons of color were reported missing. Of that group, 138,320 were under the age of 18. Yet, missing minority children are grossly underreported in the news.

Derrica and Natalie Wilson are the founders of the Black & Missing Foundation, a nonprofit created to provide an equal opportunity for all missing persons.

“Our goal, our mission is to make sure that our missing are household names too,” Natalie says. “It takes all of us and that is law enforcement, the media, and the community to bring about change so we have to band together to protect those that are most vulnerable in our communities.”

“It’s not a white issue it’s not a black issue it’s an American issue, it’s a human issue,” says Derrica.

In an HBO documentary, the Black and Missing Foundation takes viewers along on their journey as they fight to bring awareness to marginalized missing person cases across the county.

Tuesday’s virtual forum was hosted by the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley (AANBV) and the Black and Missing Foundation with the goal of providing the community with valuable information so they can become champions for change here locally while furthering the conversation surrounding the disparities in missing person cases.

“I think it’s important that we can learn from other communities’ experiences and learn from other organizations like the Black and Missing Foundation, and the kind of the work that they have done on the forefront of this issue so we can learn and better tailor our response,” says AANBV Executive Director Chuck Fleeger.

