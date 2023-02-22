Gov. Greg Abbott requests federal disaster declaration; Falls County added to state’s disaster declaration

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - As some Central Texas communities continue to recover from the recent ice storm, Gov. Greg Abbott added Falls County to the state’s disaster declaration while also requesting a Presidential Disaster Declaration for federal assistance.

Abbott sent a letter to President Joe Biden Tuesday requesting the financial assistance for the state’s recovery after local governments reported over $60 million in structural damages and recovery assistance.

“This critical federal assistance will allow Texas communities to rebuild and recover by providing necessary financial resources for emergency response, debris removal, and infrastructure damages,” Abbott stated in a press release. “I thank TDEM and our emergency response partners for working around the clock to meet the needs of their fellow Texans.”

If approved by Biden, the counties under the state’s disaster declaration could receive help from FEMA, including grants for recovery efforts. The approval would also assist in providing FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program resources to the counties.

The City of Marlin sent a letter to Governor’s Office requesting assistance a few days after the ice storm. City leaders encouraged residents to submit their structural damages to the state, utilizing the state assessment tool.

Marlin City Manager, Cedric Davis, said Falls County met the structural damage threshold to receive funding. He said the county reported over $500,000 in structural damages.

Falls County Judge Jay Elliott declared a local state of disaster for the county Tuesday afternoon.

Davis said any funding from the state or federal government would help the city as they continue to pick up debris and fallen tree limbs left over from the storm.

“Instead of putting that heavy burden on our citizens, what we had them to do is to if they can get it to the curb, make sure it’s bundled or piled four by four,” he said. “Our staff with our trailers will come by and pick up those debris and take that debris out to be stored to be destroyed.”

However, Davis said results from the state of disaster declaration might take a while, so he asks residents to be patient during this process.

“What I think is and if they hadn’t gotten anything, I think they will get something,” Davis said. “But, the storm just recently happened, and, if it wasn’t an immediate right then and there, then it’s a process, and I believe once they go through the process, everybody will receive something.”

Bell County also requested assistance from the Governor’s Office, but officials say their structural damage submissions did not meet the threshold to be under the state’s disaster declaration.

Davis still encourages residents to submit their damages to the state assessment tool.

