Multiple people shot at crime scene of earlier homicide, Florida deputies say

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said multiple people were shot at a scene where a woman was...
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said multiple people were shot at a scene where a woman was pronounced dead earlier in the day.(Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By ABC7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray) - Police say multiple people were shot Wednesday at a crime scene where a woman in her 20s was pronounced dead earlier in the day.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened on Hialeah Street in the residential area of Pine Hills and one person has been detained.

According to WWSB, several people were transported to an Orlando hospital for treatment.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said additional details will be released Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Groesbeck Police Department patrol unit outside the Limestone Medical Facility.
Armed suspect outside Limestone County medical facility surrenders peacefully
Firefighters at the Richland Apartments in Waco
Waco couple killed in apartment complex fire
Jason Conn, of Anna, landed 17.03-pound ShareLunker 642
Texas fisherman reels in one of the heaviest fish to hit the scales
The governor deemed educational freedom one of his seven emergency action items
Teacher unions, public school districts react to Gov. Abbott’s State of the State proposal to expand educational choice
A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
Killeen resident wins Powerball $2 million prize

Latest News

Traction devices are put into effect for Big Cottonwood Canyon as a winter storm blankets the...
Flights canceled, highways closed as winter storm wallops US
A Mississippi family says Sydnee Claire Stokes, 12, has died after being struck by a vehicle.
‘You are dancing in heaven tonight’: 12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV
Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court recommended maximum 20-year prison terms for Rodney...
Central Texas felon gets maximum prison sentence on day mother creates courtroom disturbance that injured deputy
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of the campaign of...
Trump criticizes federal response to Ohio train derailment