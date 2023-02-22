Rain clears this morning - Sunshine and warm for the afternoon

We’ve been riding up the temperature rollercoaster this week as it’s been warm and feeling more like spring here in Central Texas. We’re reaching the peak of the rollercoaster today before we start to see those temperatures fall throughout the rest of the work week. A Pacific front moves in today,, but brings no relief to our temperatures. A trailing front will move in from the north on Thursday and bring back northerly winds that will funnel in some colder air. Temperatures will be back below normal as we end the work week - So hopefully you know where to find those jackets!

A Pacific front swept through Central Texas bringing in showers and storms for the morning commute. Since this was a quick shot of rain, totals did not amount to much. Most saw under 0.10″ with isolated amounts near 0.20″. Despite having that front move through, the same warmer than normal conditions remain in the forecast for the afternoon. Temperatures will soar into the upper 70s and low 80s - Many of us will be more than 15° above normal. The Pacific front will bring in dry air - That means any rain and clouds will be clearing out and lots of sunshine is in store for the afternoon. Strong southwest winds will be with Central Texas into Wednesday afternoon. We could see wind gusts around 35 to 40 mph. Fire Danger remains elevated for Central Texas Wednesday as strong winds, warm and dry air, and dry ground will be in place. Be mindful of what you are doing outdoors and secure any loose outdoor items!

A trailing front will move in from the north Thursday morning. Temperatures will be much cooler in the 50s waking up. Highs on Thursday will still be warmer than normal and reach into the low 70s north to near 80° south. A breeze from the north/northeast will be with Central Texas on Thursday and allow some cooler air to filter in from the north. Temperatures Friday morning will be in the low 50s and only warm into the upper 50s to mid 60s for the afternoon. We stay cloudy throughout the day on Friday and we could even see a few showers pop up for Friday afternoon and evening.

Cloudy and warmer as we head into the weekend. After that brief moment of cooler than normal weather on Friday, east/southeast winds return for Saturday and kick starts another warming trend. Temperatures look to be back into the low 70s for the first day of the weekend. Sunday will be even warmer with highs climbing to around 80°. Another Pacific front will march in late Sunday into Monday and bring us another shot of scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will be dropping back into the mid 70s for Monday afternoon. Another warming trend takes place throughout the middle of next work week. A late week front may bring Central Texas another shot of rain and cooler weather.

