Residents in Waco’s Austin Avenue area against rezoning request made by business that caters to indigent

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco business and residents are going back and forth over the fate of North 29th street.

The business requested to rezone the area from residential to mixed use, but neighbors are putting up a fight.

When you drive through North 29th street, it’s quiet and peaceful. Austin Avenue Association President Megan Saline said residents want it to stay that way.

“One of the goals of the Austin Avenue Association is to encourage the restoration, the preservation and the improvement of our neighborhood,” said Salone.

However, owners of It’s a Civil Matter, located at 305 North 29th street, requested to change zoning from residential to mixed use.

The property is in the neighborhood and across the street from the St. Alban’s Episcopal Church.

It’s a Civil Matter Owner Haywood Sawyer said he mainly helps defend lower incomed minorities.

“As the church said, they do not want my type of people, and then rephrased it and said, ‘Your kind of business.’ I work with indigent people here and we also work their defense cases, so they do not want indigent defendants in the area,” said Sawyer.

However, residents and the church said they aren’t worried about the type of business, and merely want to “keep the character” of the neighborhood.

“We are opposed to the rezone of the residential property to an office, commercial O1, O3 designation, regardless of the type of business that will reside there,” said Salone.

“There’s also sex offenders in that neighborhood, but they’re not concerned about that, which is concerning. They’re concerned about innocent people that have been arrested by law enforcement,” said Sawyer.

Rector of the church, Rev. Aaron M. G. Zimmerman, said he’s also concerned about the state of the property if it will no longer be in use.

“The question is, what happens if Mr. Sawyer retires? Or if the business decides to relocate,” said Zimmerman.

The church said it made two offers to buy the property so it could become housing for clergy.

“They made it very well known this whole time that they want to buy the property. We’re not budging. We’re here to help the citizens, we’re here to save souls, we’re here to save flesh through Christianity,” said Sawyer.

The Planning Commission disapproved the request with the vote of 5-3 and the council denied the rezoning request.

The owners said they will file an appeal to take to district court.

