Robinson man with prior DWI, intoxication manslaughter convictions allegedly caught driving drunk

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - A Robinson man with a prior intoxication manslaughter and three driving while intoxicated convictions was arrested again Tuesday night on suspicion of drunken driving.

James Anthony Kitchen, 33, remains in the McLennan County Jail under bonds totaling $7,000 after Robinson police arrested him on driving while intoxication with a prior intoxication manslaughter and violation of a protective order charges.

According to arrest records, Kitchen has “driving while impaired” and “felony death by vehicle” convictions in Henderson, North Carolina, and two “driving while impaired” convictions in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Robinson police reported in an arrest affidavit that officers pulled Kitchen over about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South Robinson Drive after the officer’s radar showed Kitchen reportedly driving 13 miles over the speed limit.

Kitchen did not pull over immediately after the officer activated the patrol vehicle’s lights and then had to swerve to avoid running into the back of another car, the affidavit alleges.

The officer knew Kitchens from dealings “on prior calls” and said he had a large dog and a cat in the car with him. Kitchen smelled of alcohol and failed a field sobriety test, the officer alleged.

Kitchen told the officer he had “one beer and it was strong,” according to the affidavit. The car Kitchen was driving belongs to his girlfriend, who has an active protective order against him, the officer wrote in the affidavit. Officers found an open beer and an half-full margarita drink in a Taco Bell sack in the front passenger’s seat, the affidavit alleges.

Officers contacted Kitchen’s girlfriend, who said she was allowing him to sleep on her couch but was unaware that he had taken her car.

A first DWI is a Class B misdemeanor. However, a DWI with a prior intoxication manslaughter conviction is a third-degree felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

