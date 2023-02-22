Waco police search for gunman in domestic dispute shooting

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department Wednesday morning was searching for the suspect involved in a shooting Tuesday night.

Officers responded at 9:15 p.m. Feb. 22 to an area near the 700 block of North 12th Street and learned the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute.

According to police, a man suffered a gunshot wound and was airlifted to a Temple hospital.

An update on the man’s condition was not provided by police.

No other information is available at this time.

