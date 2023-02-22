Waco restaurant owner says most of his family still lives in Ukraine amid the war

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Friday, Feb. 24 marks one year since Russia invaded Ukraine and started a war with the country. In Waco the co-owner of Guess Family Barbecue is making calls almost every-day to his family who is still in Ukraine.

”When there are strikes, when there are sirens going off, they turn off their internet and you can’t communicate in the moments you want,” Gene Vinnykov said.

Up until the age of 11 he lived in Dnipro, Ukraine’s fifth most populous city. He then moved to Chicago and ended up in Waco to pursue a degree at Baylor.

“I try not to show, but I’m emotional every time I call them,” Vinnykov said. “You don’t always know if they’re going to pick up, but you’re optimistic and hopeful.”

He estimates that 90% of his family members are still living there in Dnipro.

”My mom won’t leave my sister and my sister can’t leave because my dad can’t leave,” Vinnykov said. “My dad isn’t over the age of 65. In Ukraine if you are under the age of 65 you can be asked to join the military at any time.”

He said Dnipro, which is located in central Ukraine, hasn’t seen as much violence as other parts of the country. But he recently watched as one missile strike near his mother’s apartment.

”My family has been resilient and I think they are going to live through this war,” Vinnykov said.

Vinnykov said on the one year anniversary, he’s praying for a different kind of conversation this time next year.

“Hopefully in another year, when we have this conversation we’re in the rebuilding stages after that war,” he said.

Vinnykov has set up a GoFundMe to collect donations to support the World Central Kitchen, which is dedicated to providing hot meals to Ukrainian communities.

