We will see a slight cool down to end out the workweek, the cool down doesn’t last long!

By Brady Taylor
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The morning rain raced out of Central Texas rather quickly, and sunshine and breezy winds became the big story for the afternoon. Winds will die down tonight, and we should see lows drop into the low 50s in most locations. A cold front will gradually move across Central Texas Thursday. The cooler air will be very slow to work into our area. We will still make it into the mid-70s Thursday, but Friday we only make it into the low-60s. Clouds will increase on Friday as well, and we will likely see some scattered light showers.

Temperatures quickly rebound back into the 70s for the weekend. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible late Sunday and into early Monday. Most of next week will stay in the warmer 70s, before another front brings some scattered showers and slightly cooler temperatures to end out next week.

