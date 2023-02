WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re getting you ready for the weekend with 10 things to do in central Texas!

Click the hyperlinks below for the details:

1. Black-Owned Business Expo at Richland Mall

2. HER SKIN Walk-A-Thon

3. Home and Garden Show

4. 3 Texans 2nd Annual Chili Cook-Off

5. Motown in Downtown Killeen

6. Cardboard Craze

7. McLennan Theatre presents “The Addams Family -- A New Musical”

8. Baylor Basketball-Men: 1 pm Women: 5 pm @ Ferrell Center

9. Mini Black History Museum

10. 2023 Freedom Ball

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.