Baylor WBB snaps losing streak with win over TCU

By Darby Brown
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor women’s basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak on Wednesday night.

The Bears took on TCU in Forth Worth at Schollmaier Arena. Baylor led 39-31 at the half.

Baylor went on to win 67-57. Baylor freshman Bella Fontleroy led the team with 14 points.

With the win, the Bears’ sweep the regular season series.

Three regular season games remain on Baylor’s schedule.

