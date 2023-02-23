Baylor WBB snaps losing streak with win over TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor women’s basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak on Wednesday night.

The Bears took on TCU in Forth Worth at Schollmaier Arena. Baylor led 39-31 at the half.

Baylor went on to win 67-57. Baylor freshman Bella Fontleroy led the team with 14 points.

With the win, the Bears’ sweep the regular season series.

Three regular season games remain on Baylor’s schedule.

