Chilly Friday, but we quickly warm back up this weekend

But warmer weather quickly returns by the weekend
By Brady Taylor
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Most of us are slightly cooler today, thanks to a cold front that has pushed through most our are area. A bigger drop in the temperatures arrives on Friday, with highs struggling to make it to 50°. Clouds will stay thick on Friday as well, and we will likely see some spotty light showers. Rain chances for Friday are around 30%.

This cool snap is very short lived. Clouds will stay pretty thick on Saturday, but we will see high temperatures rebound into the mid-60s. We will see a BIG jump in the temperatures on Sunday, with highs climbing to near 80°! Late Sunday and into early Monday we have the chance for some showers and thunderstorms. As on now it doesn’t look to be a big rainmaker for us. Further to our north, mainly in Oklahoma, there could be some severe weather with this system.

Most of next week will stay unseasonably warm, with highs in the 70s and 80s most of the week. Another cold front is set to arrive late Thursday, bringing us a shot for rain and cooling us off some the end out the week.

