Cooler temperatures slowly start to move back in to close the work week

We’ve seen patchy dense fog build into parts of Central Texas Thursday morning. The worst driving conditions can be found near and east of I-35. It’s still a bit muggy starting the day and temperatures are mostly in the mid 50s to mid 60s - It’s colder out west and warmer out east. We have some clouds building in from the south and southwest this morning as well. Morning fog and cloud cover will be moving on out of here throughout the morning hours.

Warmer than normal temperatures continue Thursday, but we start to ride the temperature rollercoaster down as a cold front gradually brings in colder air from the north. The front is forecast to slowly move south through Central Texas throughout the morning. Winds will become breezy out of the north/northeast, gusting around 20-25 mph throughout the day. The cooler air will slowly move south and will have an impact on the temperatures we see across Central Texas for Thursday afternoon. We’re all expecting dry conditions and mostly sunny skies into the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler and more mild north and still feeling very spring-like across our southern areas. Highs this afternoon will range from the mid 60s north to mid 70s south.

Friday is still forecast to be the coldest day of the work week. Hopefully you know where those jackets are! One thing that will also make Friday feel a lot cooler is the return of thick cloud cover - Preventing any sun from shining down in Central Texas. Your morning commute Friday will be cloudy and chilly with some light sprinkles or rain showers possible. Morning temperatures will be down in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Cloud cover and a breeze out of the north keep us very chilly all day long. Highs may struggle to reach out of the 40s for our northern areas and out of the 50s elsewhere. We’re all forecast to be nearly 30° cooler than how we started the first half of the work week. Hit and miss light rain showers will continue to be possible all day long Friday. No storms are forecast and totals will be very light.

A warm front will lift across our area heading into the weekend. While temperatures will be warmer over the weekend, we’re not expecting to see a whole lot of sunshine. As far as rain chances go this weekend - A Few sprinkles may continue on Saturday, but the better chance for measurable rain and the better coverage of rain for Central Texas returns late Sunday into early Monday morning as a Pacific front swings through. Winds return out of the east and southeast on Saturday. Depending on cloud cover, highs may reach into the 60s to low 70s. A bigger warm up is set to take place on Sunday as stronger southwest winds return. Temperatures look to rebound back to around 80° for the afternoon.

After that quick shot of rain late Sunday into early Monday, the first half of the work week looks to remain dry and much warmer than normal. Strong westerly winds will be in place on Monday - Which may leave fire danger high for Central Texas. Highs to get the work week kicked off will be in the mid 70s. We get even warmer Tuesday into Wednesday with highs back into the upper 70s and low 80s. Our next rain chance may arrive on Thursday ahead of another cold front. This front looks to knock our temperatures back down into the 60s to end next work week.

