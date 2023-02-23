Dallas police seek suspects in shooting at Longhorn Icehouse

By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - The Dallas Police Department is asking the public for help identifying several individuals involved in a shootout that left an innocent bystander wounded.

Police wrote on Facebook that it happened just after 2 a.m. at the Longhorn Icehouse on Dec. 28.

The sports bar is located in the 1900 block of W. Northwest Highway.

Police said victim was taken to the hospital and has since recovered from a gunshot wound.

If you have information about the case or know those involved identity of the suspects is asked to contact Detective Darren Burch at 214-671-3704 or Darren.burch@dallaspolice.gov with any information.

