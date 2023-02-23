From The Ground Up: Younger farmers, ranchers needed to continue agriculture growth

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning
By Conner Beene
Feb. 23, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Today’s farmers and ranchers are not getting any younger.

According to livestock experts like Pete Scarmardo, the new generation isn’t too eager to help feed the world.

“All my cowboys are on the ranches riding cattle, feeding cattle and doctoring cattle. It’s something that you have to do every day,” said Scarmardo. “It makes it where a lot of these young people are not that committed to wanting to stay in this business and do what they have to do to make it run and survive.”

Young people are needed in the fields every day, especially for beef production.

“In the cattle industry, corporations can’t own all the land to run all the cow herds. We’ve got to have these folks to continue to raise the cattle,” said Scarmardo

Current farmers and ranchers hope the younger generation will change their mindset before it’s too late.

Good News Friday: February 24, 2023
Black Fathers' Waco hosts dance
Black Fathers’ Waco Group hosts first Father-Daughter Dance
fastcast cloudy skies lake waco gloomy skies
Jillian's Friday Fastcast
Black Fathers' Waco hosts Father-Daughter dance
