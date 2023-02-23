Harker Heights authorities identify driver killed in officer-involved shooting

Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting
File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - The Harker Heights Police Department has identified Joe Michael Goss, 45, as the driver who was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting involving an officer Tuesday morning.

The officer pulled the driver over at 1:00 a.m. Feb. 21 in the 600 block of Indian Trail and East Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Police said the driver initially stopped, but then fled the traffic stop and the officer pursued him.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle near the intersection of Indian Trail and Beeline.

“The suspect possessed a knife and advanced toward the officer in a threatening manner resulting in the officer firing his service weapon. Immediate life-saving measures were performed by Police Officers until Harker Heights EMS arrived at approximately 1:10 a.m.,” said Chief of Police Betiale Hawkins II.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced Goss dead at approximately 3:27 a.m. and ordered an autopsy be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensics Sciences in Dallas.

They did say the officer was not injured and is on administrative leave, which is standard policy with use of deadly force.

The matter remains under investigation by the Texas Rangers.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Groesbeck Police Department patrol unit outside the Limestone Medical Facility.
Armed suspect outside Limestone County medical facility surrenders peacefully
Firefighters at the Richland Apartments in Waco
Waco couple killed in apartment complex fire
Jason Conn, of Anna, landed 17.03-pound ShareLunker 642
Texas fisherman reels in one of the heaviest fish to hit the scales
The governor deemed educational freedom one of his seven emergency action items
Teacher unions, public school districts react to Gov. Abbott’s State of the State proposal to expand educational choice
Kim Neuhaus is a first-grade teacher at South Bosque Elementary in the Midway ISD.
Beloved Central Texas teacher now educating daughters of some of her first students from early 90s

Latest News

The University of Texas at Austin campus.
University of Texas System pauses new diversity, equity and inclusion policies
City of Lott hopes two best friends' downtown project will rejuvenate the city
City of Lott hopes hometown best friends’ downtown project will rejuvenate the city
Central Texas’ largest school district is considering some major changes to help their...
Killeen ISD releases new calendar for the 2023-24 school year
fastcast waco foggy foggy view bridge river
Jillian's Thursday Fastcast