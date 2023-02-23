Killeen dump truck rolls over while avoiding collision

The driver reported minor injuries and charges are pending, according to investigators.
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department responded to a crash involving a dump truck rollover Thursday morning.

Officers were dispatched at 7:51 a.m. Feb. 23 to the 1600 block of S Fort Hood Street in reference to a crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the dump truck was traveling northbound in the outside lane on Fort Hood Street when the driver swerved off the roadway to avoid a collision with the vehicle in front of it causing the truck to roll over.

The driver reported minor injuries and charges are pending, according to investigators.

