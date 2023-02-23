Killeen ISD releases new calendar for the 2023-24 school year

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Independent School District’s school board has approved the new 2023-24 school year.

The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees approved to include a fall break, October 9-13, 2023, for students and staff.

“The Board of Trustees feel the newly added fall break will serve as a recruitment tool as the district prepares for the March 4 job fair at Harker Heights High School,” said Taina Maya, Killeen ISD’s Chief Communication Officer.

The new fall break will be very similar to Spring Break. UIL games and practices will still continue and Central Texas College students will be transported and be required to engage in college classes as scheduled.

KISD employees were surveyed about the alternate calendar prior to the Board of Trustees taking action with 79% of employees voting in favor of adding the fall break.

The new calendar does not negatively impact employee pay, in fact, KISD employees will work fewer days and their pay will remain whole.

According to Killeen ISD, the new calendar will allow all employee duty calendars to be reduced by four days without reducing pay.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.