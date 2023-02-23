Man dead from gunshot wound in Golinda; two men detained

Homicide investigation in Golinda, Texas.
Homicide investigation in Golinda, Texas.(Jasmine Lott for KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLINDA, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide at the residence at 6588 Golinda Drive.

Deputies with the Falls County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call early Thursday morning.

The deputies discovered the body of a man who was dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body.

Two men were detained and turned over to the custody of the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office because the residence where the shooting occurred is in its jurisdiction.

No further information is available.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Groesbeck Police Department patrol unit outside the Limestone Medical Facility.
Armed suspect outside Limestone County medical facility surrenders peacefully
Firefighters at the Richland Apartments in Waco
Waco couple killed in apartment complex fire
Jason Conn, of Anna, landed 17.03-pound ShareLunker 642
Texas fisherman reels in one of the heaviest fish to hit the scales
The governor deemed educational freedom one of his seven emergency action items
Teacher unions, public school districts react to Gov. Abbott’s State of the State proposal to expand educational choice
Erik Martin Islas Angeles, 33, of Mexico,
Texas deputies discover 42,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop

Latest News

Oscar Thomas Lopez, 28, is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the brutal murder of...
Man charged with murder after mother was gunned down in front of her children in Waco
Juan Carlos Fabela
Bellmead man who shot Waco teen in the head during drug deal sentenced to prison
FastCast
Brady's Thursday Evening FastCast
When First Woodway Baptist Church heard about the Waco apartment fire that killed two and...
‘Packages of care and love’: How one Woodway church is helping victims of fatal Waco apartment fire
If you have any information, please contact TPD at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime...
Temple police looking for suspects in aggravated robbery