Man dead from gunshot wound in Golinda; two men detained

GOLINDA, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide at the residence at 6588 Golinda Drive.

Deputies with the Falls County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call early Thursday morning.

The deputies discovered the body of a man who was dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body.

Two men were detained and turned over to the custody of the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office because the residence where the shooting occurred is in its jurisdiction.

No further information is available.

