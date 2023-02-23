McLennan County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide in Golinda

Homicide investigation in Golinda, Texas.
Homicide investigation in Golinda, Texas.(Jasmine Lott for KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GOLINDA, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide near the Falls County line at a residence in the 6500 block of Golinda Drive.

A KWTX reporter at the scene observed deputies taking a white male in handcuffs into custody. KWTX is working to confirm if that man will be charged in the case.

This is a developing story. No further information is available.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

