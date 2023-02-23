‘Packages of care and love’: How one Woodway church is helping victims of fatal Waco apartment fire

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - First Woodway Baptist Church provided the six families impacted by Saturday’s apartment fire in Waco with bags full of emergency goods.

Around 7 A.M. Saturday morning, a devastating apartment fire ripped through the Three 44 Richland apartment complex in Waco, burning through at least eight units and tragically killing two people, Jerry brooks and his wife, Sophie.

Dozens of others were displaced and left with nothing, many of them families with children.

When René Maciel, the pastor of First Woodway Baptist Church, got word of this, he called the apartment complex asking how his congregation could help.

“Sunday night, I shot a FaceBook post to our church community asking for assistance,” Maciel told KWTX. “Monday morning, I had the sizes from the property managers, and our church responded from 8 A.M. that morning to 1 P.M. in the afternoon.”

That response from the church involved dozens of bags full of donated clothing, gift cards, home goods, and emergency care items for the families in need.

“They put together seven gigantic bags of groceries, non-perishable items, so that was just a part of it,” Maciel said. “And then each family, the siz families, received at least 12, 13, 14 bags of goods just for their homes.”

Maciel says he’s proud of the church’s quick and generous response to helping those in need.

“We were able to respond with just a package of care and love to that community that has gone through a difficult time,” Maciel said. “It really was encouragement to me in being a minister to see how well our church responded. And I know that if there’s other needs in our community that arise, our church will be the first to step up and get involved and be connected, and I’m grateful.”

Maciel says that he’s been staying in contact with the property managers at the Three 44 Apartment Complex, and that there’s still a need for certain items such as bedding for the families who were displaced.

