Temple police looking for suspects in aggravated robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating the two suspects in an aggravated robbery.

Police wrote on Facebook that the robbery happed at Game Room on Feb. 8.

The suspects, as seen in the surveillance footage, are wearing hoodies, black shoes and sun glasses.

Police hope someone knows who they are.

If you have any information, please contact Temple police at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

