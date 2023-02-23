Temple police warn residents to lock vehicle doors

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is once again warning residents and homeowners to lock their vehicle doors at night or when away.

“Most vehicle break-ins occur at the owner’s residence while their vehicle is parked outside on the street or in the driveway,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

Surveillance footage shared by a Temple resident, and posted by police on Facebook, “shows how criminals walk the neighborhoods and pull on door handles until one opens.”

“Help reduce your chances of becoming a victim by simply locking your vehicle,” police said.

Remember to:

Lock your doors. Roll up all windows. Park in your garage if able. If not, park in a well-lit area. Remove all valuables.

