Temple police warn residents to lock vehicle doors
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is once again warning residents and homeowners to lock their vehicle doors at night or when away.
“Most vehicle break-ins occur at the owner’s residence while their vehicle is parked outside on the street or in the driveway,” police wrote in a Facebook post.
Surveillance footage shared by a Temple resident, and posted by police on Facebook, “shows how criminals walk the neighborhoods and pull on door handles until one opens.”
“Help reduce your chances of becoming a victim by simply locking your vehicle,” police said.
Remember to:
- Lock your doors.
- Roll up all windows.
- Park in your garage if able. If not, park in a well-lit area.
- Remove all valuables.
