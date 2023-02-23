Texas House bill would require schools to test drinking water for lead

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A recent study by a nonprofit environmental group found that lead is still a big problem at schools across Texas, but a recently filed state bill could soon help change that.

According to a new report by the nonprofit Environment Texas Research and Policy Center (ETRPC), Texas is one of many states that received a failing grade for its efforts to remove lead from pipes at schools.

Currently in Texas, there are no laws or regulations in place that deal with lead in schools’ drinking water. A new EPA rule requires that community water systems test 20% of elementary schools and 20% of childcare facilities every year but will not be fully implemented until Jan. 2024.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) offers a voluntary lead testing program that publicly posts its results online. The program’s suggested sampling protocols meet the ETRPC’s guidelines but are completely optional - schools may decide to use their own standards.

According to their 2017 analysis, 71% of schools tested had lead in the water at one or more of their taps. However, a new bill filed last year in the Texas House of Representatives aims to give the state more power to ensure safe drinking water.

House Bill 1123, filed by Texas Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins on Dec. 28, 2022, would require school districts to come up with safe water plans that include provisions for regularly testing for lead and mitigating exposure. The TCEQ would be required to work with in conjunction with the Department of State Health Services, the TEA, and other stakeholders to develop a baseline model safe water plan that any district could implement to comply with the new requirements.

Districts who test positive for elevated lead levels would be required to restrict access to the affected water source within at least 48 hours. They would also be required to keep careful records of the source and notify the parents and guardians of all students enrolled in the district.

“The presence of lead in school drinking water is detrimental to the health, safety, and learning outcomes of our students.” said Rep. Gervin-Hawkins. “It is unacceptable for any amount of lead to exist in school drinking water, and I am working hard this session to ensure that our students are being provided with safe, lead-free water.”

While the bill makes it through the state legislature, school districts can take steps to help reduce lead exposure by installing water filtering stations.

Some districts, like Austin ISD and Houston ISD, have already committed to installing such filters. Houston ISD also plans to undertake additional testing and mitigation efforts at each school.

