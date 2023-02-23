“We have to make arrests”: Killeen police to execute warrant round-up for those who failed to take advantage of amnesty period

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen-Fort Hood Municipal Court and the Killeen Police Department are uniting to execute a warrant round-up from Feb. 27 to March 10 to arrest citizens with active warrants.

Judge Kris Krishna said the city published an active warrant list so that residents could find out if their name was on the list. Those with outstanding warrants were able to visit the court to pay their fines without fear of being arrested.

“Next, we provided warrant amnesty, which allowed offenders to pay their fines and have their additional fees waived,” Khrishna said, “Now, after more than six months of warnings, we have to make arrests.”

A warrant roundup is a designated time period when officers are dedicated to targeting and arresting violators who have active warrants.

The City released the active warrant list in June 2022 and asked residents to search for their name and share the information with others who may be listed. There are more than 4,000 names.

During the month of December, the court offered warrant forgiveness, allowing citizens with outstanding warrants a chance to pay their fines, with all warrant fees waived.

Some were even eligible for alternatives like community service or a reduction in their fine.

That resulted in 61 citizens clearing 109 warrants with a total value of $58,418.98.

