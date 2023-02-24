6th Annual Central Texas Bunco Tournament to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children

Local members of the Meerak Daughters of the Nile stopped by the KWTX offices this week to...
Local members of the Meerak Daughters of the Nile stopped by the KWTX offices this week to teach anchors Justin Earley and Lauren Westbrook about the game and the cause it benefits.(Courtesy Photo)
By Karina Kabalan
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Local members of the Meerak Daughters of the Nile will host their 6th Annual Central Texas Bunco Tournament, to continue assisting Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Members stopped by the KWTX offices this week to teach anchors Justin Earley and Lauren Westbrook about the game and the cause behind the tournament.

It will be held at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum in Waco Saturday, March 4

There will be lunch, drinks, prizes, and a silent auction.  The doors open at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets are available at the door for $35 each or you can register now by calling Genie O’Neal at (254) 855-5806.  

Pre-registration is highly encouraged using the form below to get an accurate count for lunch.

