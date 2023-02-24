Black Fathers’ Waco Group hosts first Father-Daughter Dance

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A new group is uniting Black fathers together to support and encourage one another to spend quality time with their children by hosting activities, gatherings and its first Father Daughter Dance.

Black Fathers’ Waco started about 7 months ago after noticing how there’s a lack of fatherhood in the Waco area, according to Darius Brown, a group member. The group’s goal is to connect Black fathers together for support and inspiration, motivating dad’s to be the best they can be.

“We really want to get dads engaged and feel like they have support, and, so, we want to give dads activities so that they can really spend time with their children,” he said.

The group uses social media to share its message and connect. Black Fathers’ Waco posts motivational tips, goals, highlights, features and more to get its message across of restoring, supporting, inspiring and celebrating Black fathers in the community.

“We asked dads, ‘What’s one thing they want to do, what’s one thing that they want to continue?’” Brown said. “Just to give the dads other ideas on how they can engage their children and why.”

Black Fathers’ Waco hosts activities and events where dads can connect with each other and spend quality time with their children, but, as February rolled around the group wanted to do something very special for their daughters--host a Father Daughter Dance.

“It’s the month of February, which is the ‘month of love,’ and we don’t want our daughters to be forgotten at all,” he said.

Brown’s daughter is three and almost a big sister, so he said he’s excited to spend some quality time with her before her little sister comes.

“My wife is having another baby in March, and so this is going to be our last little outing before the baby comes, so I’m excited about it,” he said.

Just like the other dads and daughters attending the event, Brown let his daughter pick out their matching outfits.

“We were excited to see her pick our own dress, and she’s a girly girl, and she loves to dress up,” he said. “She picked out this beautiful navy blue dress, and so we’re going to match...It’s going to be fun.”

Brown and his daughter are also excited about the many games, prizes, food, photographers, photo booth and DJ that were all donated by 12 sponsors throughout the community.

“There’s a special moment at the end, a rose ceremony, where the dads go pick out a rose out for their daughters,” he said. “We even had that donated. I think the dads are just really excited about just spending intentional time with their children.”

“I’m really grateful for this because we’ve had people to come together, and they don’t know a lot about our group because we’re kind of new...so I’m super excited because people are just saying, ‘Yeah, we’re all in to see dads come together with their daughters.”

Because of the outpouring of support from community sponsors, Brown said the group was able to keep the cost of the event down so that any father-daughter duo can attend.

The tickets are $20 for both the father and daughter. Tickets can be purchased at the door via Venmo or Cash App or online via Eventbrite.

The dance is at The Function on 5215 Sanger Ave. The establishment is new, so it does not currently have a sign. He said all are welcome to attend.

Brown encourages dads to take their daughters to the dance tonight to make cherished memories with their little girls.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.