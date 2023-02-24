Chilly and dreary end to the work week

After 80° temperatures Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday - A cold front moved in Thursday, which started to bring some cooler temperatures back into Central Texas. Hopefully you know where those jackets are, because you’ll definitely want them as today is the coldest day of the week! Heading out this morning it’s cloudy and chilly. Temperatures are in the mid 40s to low 50s. Overcast skies will be with the area all day Friday. Those clouds will make it very hard for us to warm up throughout the day. We expect to see some spotty light rain showers pass through today, but little to no accumulation is expected. This afternoon temperatures will only warm a few degrees from they were this morning - With temperatures warming into the upper 40s to mid 50s. Winds will not be as strong today - Gusting between 15 to 20 mph. Winds will stay out of the north, which may make it feel even chillier out there throughout the day!

Ready for another wild rollercoaster ride?! This cold snap on Friday is very short lived as another warming trend takes place over the weekend. Cloud cover continues into Saturday. A few sprinkles may be possible in the morning with temperatures down into the low 40s. Cloud cover remains thick into the afternoon, which keeps our temperatures on the cool side with highs warming back up to around 60°. Strong south winds crank our temperatures back up to near 80° for Sunday afternoon. Our next decent shot of rain arrives Sunday night into early Monday morning. This rain chance returns as a Pacific cold front quickly races through. The rain is forecast to be out of Central Texas well before sunrise Monday. Since this is a quick moving system, we’re not expecting it to be a beneficial rainfall event. We’re watching areas to our north, mainly in Oklahoma, where some severe storms could be possible.

After that quick shot of rain late Sunday into early Monday, the first half of the work week looks to remain dry and much warmer than normal. Highs will remain in the 70s and 80s through most of next week. Another cold front is set to arrive late Thursday, bringing us a shot for rain and cooling us off some for the end of the week.

