Good News Friday: February 24, 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - 59 Waco ISD teachers will get $1.1 million dollars in incentive pay. All of them have received a Teacher Incentive Allotment Designation from the TEA. Waco ISD superintendent, Dr. Susan Kincannon says they are being rewarded for being some of the best educators in the state.

Waco ISD students have raised over $170,000 in the 18th Annual HEB celebrity cook off. The event hosted 32 “celebrity” chef teams representing organizations and businesses from around Central Texas. This is the most raised in the event’s history and that money will go back into Waco ISD classrooms.

Congratulations to Quaderien “Q” Brown who is only 10 years old and is now an author. His book is called “I just want to play my game!” It is about learning to take care of your business before having fun. Q says he hopes to have a book signing soon in Cameron. They currently live in Spring, Texas but his mom is a 2015 alum of C.H Yoe High school.

The Screaming Eagles are coming home with some medals These boys and girls from Ellison high school came back from a state wrestling competition. From the 10 students who qualified, 5 brought back home medals. They had a 4th place finisher, two 3rd places, a state runner-up and a state champion!

Huge shout-out to these creative minds. Amanda, Kirbee and Ben are sophomores at Salado High school and they won 1st and 2nd places out of 600 submissions at the State UIL Film Festival in Austin. Their first place film is called “Amelia” and second place is called “Faded.” Salado high has won 6 state film championships since 2014.

This week is National Engineering Week and we just wanted to shout out the guys who keep operations running smoothly here at KWTX. Thank you Brady Bass, Larry Brown and Mike Jugert for all that you do here. We really do appreciate you all!

