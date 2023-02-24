Killeen Municipal Court and Killeen police will arrest you for outstanding warrants starting Feb. 27

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Click the link at the bottom of the article to view the full list.

The city of Killeen is following up on its promise to pursue further action against citizens with outstanding warrants.

The Killeen Municipal Court is serious about the roundup after giving its citizens multiple chances to erase the warrants.

Back in December, the court gave those with outstanding warrants the chance to come forward and clear their name, waiving the warrant fees.

“We were able to have about 198 people come in, i believe. They were able to clear up about $58k worth of warrants which was great,” said Judge Krishna, Presiding Judge of the municipal court.

Now, a warrant roundup is coming.

“We don’t want to go out and arrest people but we have to do it the hard way,” he said.

From Feb. 27 to March 10, the city will work with the Killeen Police Department to round up the more than 4,000 people still on that list.

“More than 4,000 names on over 160 pages of unpaid violations on our active warrant list we published,” said Judge Krishna.

If you find your name on one of the 182 sheets of paper that make up the warrant list, all it takes to clear your name is a quick trip to the Killeen Municipal Court located in the Historic Downtown Killeen.

Judge Krishna told me that even with warrant forgiveness over, things like community service and payment plans can be made available on a case-by-case basis.

“The warrants never go away. They’re out there, they need to take care of them. It’s better if they come in and take care of them early and work out a plan with the court. We will help people. We don’t want to hurt people. We can’t help them if they don’t come in,” he said.

To view the full list click here.

