McLennan County Sheriff’s office releases identity of homicide victim

GOLINDA, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the victim of a homicide Thursday in the 6500 block of Golinda Drive.

Officials say Kinney Clinton Byrd, 55, was found dead in a vehicle about 11:15 a.m. Thursday with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body.

Falls County and McLennan County deputies both responded to the scene, which later was determined to be in McLennan County. Two men were detained Thursday and taken to the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office for questioning, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said in a release.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.

McNamara did not respond to repeated phone calls from KWTX Thursday or Friday seeking more information about the shooting death.

