Suspect arrested in cold case murder of Brazos Valley soldier

Amanda Gonzales was 19, in the Army, and pregnant when she was beaten and strangled on a U.S. army base in Germany in November 2001.
Amanda Gonzales was 19, in the Army, and pregnant when she was beaten and strangled on a U.S....
Amanda Gonzales was 19, in the Army, and pregnant when she was beaten and strangled on a U.S. army base in Germany in November 2001.(Courtesy photo provided to KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There are new developments in a cold case involving a young soldier from the Brazos Valley who was found murdered more than two decades ago.

Amanda Gonzales was 19, in the Army, and pregnant when she was beaten and strangled on a U.S. army base in Germany in November 2001.

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced a man was arrested in the Northern District of Florida on criminal charges related to the murder.

According to court documents, Shannon L. Wilkerson, 42, is allegedly responsible for the death of Amanda Gonzales on Nov. 3, 2001. The murder occurred at Fliegerhorst Kaserne, then a U.S. Army base in Hanau, Germany. Wilkerson was a member of the Armed Forces at the time of the alleged offense but was later discharged from the Army.

Wilkerson is charged under the Military Extraterritorial Jurisdiction Act, which gives the U.S. federal courts jurisdiction over crimes committed outside the United States by, among others, former members of the Armed Forces who are no longer subject to the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Wilkerson is charged with one count of first-degree murder. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Gonzales was born in Hearne, grew up in Madisonville, and still has family here in the area.

In an interview with KBTX in 2020, Gonzales’ parents spoke to Rusty Surette about their continued search for justice for their daughter, whose case received renewed attention in the wake of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén’s murder on the Texas Army base that year.

“When I saw the news, and that she [Vanessa] was murdered, I thought, ‘Oh my God, this is my daughter all over again,’” Gloria Bates, Gonzales’ mother, said at the time.

The FBI is investigating the case. The FBI Jacksonville Field Office, the Air Force’s Office of Special Investigations, and Army’s Criminal Investigative Division, which originally investigated the case, provided valuable assistance with the arrest.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Conn, of Anna, landed 17.03-pound ShareLunker 642
Texas fisherman reels in one of the heaviest fish to hit the scales
Firefighters at the Richland Apartments in Waco
Waco couple killed in apartment complex fire
The governor deemed educational freedom one of his seven emergency action items
Teacher unions, public school districts react to Gov. Abbott’s State of the State proposal to expand educational choice
A Groesbeck Police Department patrol unit outside the Limestone Medical Facility.
Armed suspect outside Limestone County medical facility surrenders peacefully
Homicide investigation in Golinda, Texas.
Man dead from gunshot wound in Golinda; two men detained

Latest News

KWTX News 10 This Morning - gnf 4/29/22
Good News Friday: February 24, 2023
Good News Friday: February 24, 2023
Black Fathers' Waco hosts dance
Black Fathers’ Waco Group hosts first Father-Daughter Dance
fastcast cloudy skies lake waco gloomy skies
Jillian's Friday Fastcast
Black Fathers' Waco hosts Father-Daughter dance
Black Fathers' Waco Group hosts first Father-Daughter Dance