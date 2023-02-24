Waco ISD unanimously votes to approve teacher, school staff sign-on bonuses

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - At Thursday night’s board meeting, Waco ISD unanimously voted to approve sign-on bonuses for teachers and other school staff in an effort to attract and retain more professionals to the district.

“We needed to find a way to recruit,” Dr. Daniel Lopez, the assistant superintendent of human resources for Waco ISD, told KWTX. “So it’ll be a $5,000 sign-on bonus, and they’ll receive it in September. They’ll receive it as a separate check from their current paycheck, and they’ll also sign a commitment letter for us for two years.”

This comes as the teaching profession experiences a major workforce shortage nationwide as teacher retention becomes increasingly difficult.

According to a 2022 poll from the National Education Association, 55% of educators plan to leave the field sooner than they’d expected to due to burnout, stress and low pay, among other reasons.

The same rings true in Texas, with Gov. Greg Abbott initiating a Teacher Vacancy Task Force (TVTF) in March 2022 to understand recruitment challenges across the state. A final report from his office was released Friday morning.

As for Waco ISD’s decision to offer sign-on bonuses, Lopez says this was proposed because the district is experiencing more shortages now than before.

“We’d seen shortages across the state, but it really came to head after the pandemic,” Lopez said. “And our last year, when we were full in with no remote learning, it was a shortage all the way around due to retirements, due to people getting out of the education field.”

Teachers aren’t the only school staff who will benefit from these bonuses.

According to the proposal, teachers, counselors, librarians, library media specialists, and police officers working for Waco ISD will receive a $5,000 sign-on bonus, while registered nurses in the district will receive a $2,500 sign-on bonus. This will go into effect for those hired in the 2023-2024 school year.

As for next steps, Lopez says the focus is on culture across schools in the district.

“Once we get you in the door, how do we keep you?” Lopez said. “And I think that’s an important piece for us, and that’s an ongoing discussion between the administrative body here and at the campus level.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.